Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 8 2021 8:46pm
02:00

Jewish leaders condemn COVID-19 comparisons to Nazism

An ugly scene captured on video in Dawson Creek has Jewish leaders condemning people who compare COVID-19 restrictions to Nazism. Ted Chernecki reports.

