2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say

Winnipeg Police Cst. Ron Carver announced on Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested in the Aug. 2020 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali. Nootin Kasipigositmikise Fontaine, 25, of Victoria Beach, Man., and Winnipegger Arturo Andres Carrasco, 24, are both facing first-degree murder charges. Police said Carrasco is also facing charges in connection with three other Winnipeg shootings, including an attempted murder in July 2019, when multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.