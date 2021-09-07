Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 7 2021 8:14pm
01:45

Regina runners revving up for return of in-person Queen City Marathon

After going virtual-only in 2020, the Queen City Marathon is back with a full slate of in-person races. The schedule has Regina runners excited to get back on track together.

Advertisement

Video Home