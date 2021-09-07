The Morning Show September 7 2021 12:19pm 44:43 The Morning Show: September 7 On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Back-to-school lunches with Laura Keogh while learning the latest on COVID with Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti and the ‘rare air’ way of living with Robin Sharma. Cheryl Hickey has exciting news for ET Canada fans. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8172076/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8172076/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?