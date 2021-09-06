Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 6 2021 12:12pm
05:02

Effectiveness of new Alberta COVID-19 health restrictions under scrutiny

University of Calgary Faculty of Law associate professor Dr. Lorian Hardcastle speaks with Breanna Karstens-Smith about the confusion and ineffectiveness of new health measures introduced in Alberta.

Advertisement

Video Home