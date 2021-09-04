3 On 3 Basketball Tournament September 4 2021 7:15pm 01:48 Montreal hosts major 3 on 3 basketball tournament The concept is street sports meets street arts. The festival highlights a major 3 on 3 basketball tournament featuring 20 teams from around the world, including 12 men’s squads and eight women’s. Elizabeth Zogalis reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168362/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168362/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?