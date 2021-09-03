Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2021 10:31pm
01:29

B.C. mother not guilty of first-degree murder in death of daughter

Langley mother Kerry Ann Lewis has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the July 2018 death of her seven-year-old daughter Aaliyah Rosa. Jordan Armstrong has more on the judge’s decision.

