Canada
September 3 2021 7:10pm
02:25

COVID-19 pandemic impact on Saskatoon’s syphilis situation: MHO

Saskatoon’s medical health officer (MHO), Dr. Johnmark Opondo, explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on syphilis cases, which have been increasing for years in the city.

