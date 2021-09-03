Menu

Canada
September 3 2021 3:10pm
02:40

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low amongst school-age children: Hinshaw

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 in the province, sharing the low hospitalization and Delta variant infection rates among children between the ages of 5 and 11.

