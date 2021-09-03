Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 3 2021 1:44pm
03:10

Ontario businesses welcome vaccine passports in hopes of avoiding another lockdown

The vaccine passport has been highly anticipated and Michelle Eaton of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce reveals reaction from some business owners from across the province.

