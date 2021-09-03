Global News Morning Toronto September 3 2021 1:44pm 03:10 Ontario businesses welcome vaccine passports in hopes of avoiding another lockdown The vaccine passport has been highly anticipated and Michelle Eaton of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce reveals reaction from some business owners from across the province. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?