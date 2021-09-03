Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 3 2021 10:25am
01:40

Tribunal in Saskatchewan would go a long way to resolving condo disputes

Saskatoon lawyer and Canadian Condominium Institute president Jamie Herle explains why she believes a tribunal in Saskatchewan would go a long way to resolving some condo disputes.

Advertisement

Video Home