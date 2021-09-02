Menu

Global News at Noon BC
September 2 2021 3:18pm
00:43

Coquitlam man reunited with his stolen dog Kali

A happy reunion after a man whose vehicle was stolen with his dog inside has been reunited with his Husky Cross. Wednesday, almost a week later, Transit Police found the vehicle in Coquitlam with Kali inside.

