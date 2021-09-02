Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 2 2021 11:24am
04:01

Frontline healthcare workers fight back against ‘health freedom’ protestors

Doctors of BC President Dr. Matthew Chow talks about his frustration with those protesting COVID-19 safety measures and vaccine requirements.

Advertisement

Video Home