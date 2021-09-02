Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 2 2021 10:45am
05:09

Federal leaders are set to square-off in televised French debate

Chief political correspondent David Akin details the significance of the first debate of the election campaign –and which leader has the most to gain or lose midway through the race.

