Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 1 2021 9:31pm
02:35

Major Crime unit now investigating case of missing Langley woman

Langley RCMP major crime unit is now investigating the disappearance of 40 year-old Naomi Onotera, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night. Grace Ke reports.

