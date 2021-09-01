Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 1 2021 10:55am
04:48

Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election

Global News Morning talks to Prairie Harm Reduction’s Jason Mercredi about overdose awareness, and what they’ve seen on the federal campaign trail relating to addictions.

