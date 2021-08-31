Menu

School Zones
August 31 2021 10:58pm
Winnipeg Police Service urges caution as school zones return Wednesday

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is urging residents to be cautious as school zones will once again be dropping to 30 km/h from 50 km/h starting on Wednesday.

