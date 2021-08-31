School Zones August 31 2021 10:58pm 00:42 Winnipeg Police Service urges caution as school zones return Wednesday The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is urging residents to be cautious as school zones will once again be dropping to 30 km/h from 50 km/h starting on Wednesday. Winnipeg Police Service urges caution as school zones return Wednesday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157545/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157545/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?