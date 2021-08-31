Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 31 2021 8:35pm 01:53 Edmonton election signs vandalized as campaigns ramp up A number of council candidates in Edmonton have seen their election signs go missing or get vandalized. Sarah Ryan talks to the candidates about the disrespect. Council candidates in Edmonton see signs vandalized, go missing REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157313/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157313/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?