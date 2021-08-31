Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 31 2021 8:35pm
01:53

Edmonton election signs vandalized as campaigns ramp up

A number of council candidates in Edmonton have seen their election signs go missing or get vandalized. Sarah Ryan talks to the candidates about the disrespect.

