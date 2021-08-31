Menu

Alberta
August 31 2021 12:35pm
02:53

‘Nightmare coming true:’ scientists horrified by rate of glacial melt

Scientists monitoring Peyto Glacier in Banff National Park said it’s retreating at an unprecedented rate. As Jayme Doll reports, researchers say it’s a casualty of climate change.

