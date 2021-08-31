Traffic August 31 2021 11:01am 04:20 School zone speed limits return to 30 km/h “The slower you’re going, the faster you’re able to stop and react.” The speed limit in school zones is back to 30km/h starting tomorrow. @wpgpolice’s Insp. Doug Roxburgh has a reminder for drivers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?