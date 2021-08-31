Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 31 2021 9:41am
04:27

Where the parties stand on week 3 of the campaign

Global News Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson breaks down the latest from the federal election race including where party leaders stand in the polls.

