Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
health cards
August 30 2021 9:44pm
00:32

Manitoba opens COVID-19 vaccine cards to those without health cards

The Manitoba government says COVID-19 vaccination cards and QR digital bar codes are now available to people even if they don’t have a provincial health card.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.