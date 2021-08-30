Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
August 30 2021 4:54pm
02:18

Sunny and warm: August 30 Manitoba weather outlook

August ends off sunny and warm. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, August 30.

