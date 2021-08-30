The Morning Show August 30 2021 10:50am 06:22 Award-winning poet George Elliott Clarke on his new book ‘Where Beauty Survived’ Poet George Elliott Clarke shares the journey behind his latest work ‘Where Beauty Survived’ and Africadia on The Morning Show. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151749/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151749/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?