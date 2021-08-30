Menu

Politics
August 30 2021 10:33am
05:17

Legacy of Brian Pallister with premier set to step down Wednesday

University of Winnipeg associate political science professor Malcolm Bird discusses the timing of Brian Pallister stepping down, and what legacy he’s leaving behind.

