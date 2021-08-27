Global News at 10 Regina August 27 2021 7:29pm 01:44 Small town Saskatchewan rink struggles to bounce back following pandemic. The Aberdeen Recreation Complex has closed it’s doors following a financially tough 2020 due to the pandemic. Whether or not the closure is temporary, remains to be seen. Small town Saskatchewan rink struggles to bounce back following pandemic REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8147877/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8147877/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?