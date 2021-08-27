Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 27 2021 7:29pm
01:44

Small town Saskatchewan rink struggles to bounce back following pandemic.

The Aberdeen Recreation Complex has closed it’s doors following a financially tough 2020 due to the pandemic. Whether or not the closure is temporary, remains to be seen.

