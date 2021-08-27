Crime August 27 2021 2:24pm 01:22 Man charged for sexual assault of 12-year-old on Granville Island Vancouver police say a 42-year-old man has been charged after allegedly groping a 12-year-old at Granville Island earlier this month. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146773/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146773/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?