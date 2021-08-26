Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 26 2021 11:44am
04:43

BC Lions AM730 Broadcasts

The BC Lions have joined the Whitecaps on AM730 for their radio broadcasts this season. Sophie Lui talks to play-by-play announcer Bob Marjanovich to talk about all things Leos.

