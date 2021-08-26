Menu

Coronavirus
August 26 2021 9:45am
05:01

Winnipeg school requiring vaccines for eligible students

Winnipeg’s Gray Academy of Jewish Education is requiring vaccines for both staff and eligible students for the upcoming school year.

