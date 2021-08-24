Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 24 2021 6:15pm
02:41

Toronto reacts to death of iconic Rolling Stones drummer

Fans in the city say they’re saddened after learning of the passing of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts Tuesday. As Brittany Rosen reports, the band left a significant footprint in Toronto.

Advertisement

Video Home