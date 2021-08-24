Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 24 2021 3:44pm
01:45

Regina duo representing Canada at the Paralympic Games

Nic Goncin and Garrett Ostepchuk, both of Regina, are representing Team Canada in wheelchair basketball at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

