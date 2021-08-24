Regina duo representing Canada at the Paralympic Games

Send this page to someone via email

Nik Goncin and Garrett Ostepchuk first met on the basketball court a decade ago. Now the Regina duo are members of Canada’s wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

For 29-year-old Goncin, it’s his second Games, after also competing for Canada in Rio in 2016, but for 21-year-old Ostepchuk, it’s his first Paralympics.

“I don’t entirely know, but if I had to say I am extremely grateful and excited to be able to represent my country and my family,” said Ostepchuk.

Goncin called the opportunity a privilege, but one that comes with pressure.

Read more: Paralympic debut long time coming for Saskatoon swimmer Shelby Newkirk

“The fact that we represent not just ourselves and not just wheelchair basketball but the entire nation and the entire community of people with disabilities … it is a big privilege and also has a lot of pressure involved, too, for that exact reason,” Goncin said.

Story continues below advertisement

And the pair, who are two of eight athletes from Saskatchewan competing in the Games, will be part of a basketball team trying to make up for the 2016 event, where they finished in 11th place.

Prior to that, Team Canada medalled in four straight Paralympics, claiming three golds and a silver. And both believe this team has what it takes to get back on the podium.

3:15 Tokyo Paralympics kicks off with fireworks display at opening ceremony Tokyo Paralympics kicks off with fireworks display at opening ceremony

“(The team) is looking significantly better,” said Goncin. “I would say incomparable to the last Paralympics. We’re sitting in a totally different place.”

And while the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Games to be postponed by a year, the duo says that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because it allowed the group to become even tighter.

“Connection is a big thing for us,” said Ostepchuk. “I think we feel a lot closer together and that chemistry is really grown.”

Story continues below advertisement

Goncin said the team has been “five years in the making.”

“I think the extra year that we had because of the situation and the global climate, I think worked to our benefit.

“Since I’ve been involved in the program, I’ve never felt the way that I do about a team and our success or our potential for success as I do going into these Games.”