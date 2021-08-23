Menu

Crime
August 23 2021 10:05pm
01:32

Granville explosion lawsuit

ICBC is suing the City of Vancouver and BC Hydro for damages after an underground explosion in downtown Vancouver damaged a number of cars. Rumina Daya reports.

