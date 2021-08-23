Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 23 2021 7:10pm 01:58 Canadian Paralympic sitting volleyball team aiming for podium at Tokyo Games The 2020 Paralympic Games get underway Tuesday, and Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team has a number of players and coaches from the Edmonton region. Slav Kornik reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135582/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135582/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?