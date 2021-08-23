Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 23 2021 7:10pm
01:58

Canadian Paralympic sitting volleyball team aiming for podium at Tokyo Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games get underway Tuesday, and Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team has a number of players and coaches from the Edmonton region. Slav Kornik reports.

