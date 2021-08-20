Agriculture August 20 2021 7:37pm 01:31 Edmonton couple rescues historic dairy barn A historic dairy barn has a new home after the entire structure was moved, intact, from its original location near Beaumont. It’s part of the developers plan to reuse, recycle and repurpose. Nicole Stillger explains. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130244/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8130244/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?