Agriculture
August 20 2021 7:37pm
01:31

Edmonton couple rescues historic dairy barn

A historic dairy barn has a new home after the entire structure was moved, intact, from its original location near Beaumont. It’s part of the developers plan to reuse, recycle and repurpose. Nicole Stillger explains.

