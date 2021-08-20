Menu

Boil Water Advisory
August 20 2021 5:43pm
01:56

Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality

Since August 11th, residents of some parts of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro have been under a boil water advisory. During the almost 10 days it took for the water quality to be given the clear, residents have been very vocal about the failings at both the local and city levels when it comes to getting accurate information in a timely manner. As Global’s Olivia O’Malley explains, residents of DDO say the town and the city of Montreal need to do better.

