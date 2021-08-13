Menu

Canada
August 13 2021 6:05pm
02:26

Residents in Montreal’s DDO say they still haven’t been notified about the water advisory

Three days into a boil water advisory in the West Island and some residents say they still have not been officially notified. Gloria Henriquez is in DDO with more details.

