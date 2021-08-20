Menu

Little Grand Rapids
August 20 2021 12:11am
00:28

Manitoba Hydro repairs to take 6-8 weeks in communities impacted by wildfires

Manitoba Hydro is expected to take 6-8 weeks to restore power to areas east of Lake Winnipeg affected by wildfires.

