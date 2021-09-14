AMC September 14 2021 9:04pm 01:33 AMC calls on Manitoba Hydro to speed up process of restoring power to First Nations communities The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is calling on Manitoba Hydro to speed up the process of restoring power to a pair of First Nations. AMC challenges Hydro’s solutions as wildfire evacuees wait for power restoration REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?