Evacuees September 14 2021 8:46pm 01:25 Wait continues for Manitoba wildfire evacuees Evacuees from Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi are still stuck in Winnipeg waiting for Manitoba Hydro to finish repairing fire-damaged poles. Joe Scarpelli checks in with one family, who says it’s getting tougher every day. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191205/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8191205/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?