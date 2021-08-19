Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 19 2021 8:13pm
01:36

Canadian pea producers see increase in demand with more new plant-based products

Since Canada being the global leader in pea production, producers have seen an increase in demand with the constant creation of new products.

Advertisement

Video Home