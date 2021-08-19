Global News at 10 Regina August 19 2021 8:13pm 01:36 Canadian pea producers see increase in demand with more new plant-based products Since Canada being the global leader in pea production, producers have seen an increase in demand with the constant creation of new products. Canadian pea producers see increase in demand with more new plant-based products REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127327/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127327/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?