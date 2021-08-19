Menu

Consumer

Canadian pea producers see increase in demand with more new plant-based products

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 7:15 pm
Pea crop in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Pea crop in Saskatchewan. Global News

Since Canada being the global leader in pea production, producers have seen an increase in demand with the constant creation of new products.

With more people changing to plant-based diets, the rise is expected to continue.

Around 850,000 Canadians are vegan, and 2.3 million are vegetarian according to Statista.

Read more: Meal kits reviews: Are these popular plans worth your money?

Meal kit company Chef’s Plate has recently paired with Meatless Farms to provide more plant-based options for Canadians.

Meatless Farms uses peas out of Western Canada to create their meatless protein.

“The peas are grown in Western Canada, they’re partially finished here in Calgary, then shipped to our production facilities where they’re made into, you know, burger, made into chicken,” said Darcy Peters, Meatless Farms Vice President of Sales.

Read more: Meal kit trend in Canada grows into $120M industry

The plant-based market is seeing steady growth every year for products made from peas, such as starch and protein.

Trending Stories

Pea production in Canada has also gone up nearly 30 per cent since 2018.

Pulse Canada Vice President of Market Innovation, Julianne Curran said, “We’re seeing across the board a lot of new launches but also the forecasted growth for those ingredients is also quite high for the future.”

Read more: New Manitoba pea, canola protein plant hopes to sell to companies like Beyond Meat

Consumer Margaret Henderson took 20 years to fully transition to a vegan diet. She said she has noticed more options becoming available for people who follow plant-based diets.

“It’s just really good to see more and more things coming available that are there for vegans!”

Peters says they believe the demand for plant-based foods will continue to grow, since the numbers are already trending that way.

Read more: Arrival of vegan chains signals changing appetites in Alberta’s capital

“We feel that this is a great opportunity to bring our products to another branch of consumers out there that have been un-served or under-served and to let people experiment,” said Peters.

If the trend continues, it should be a growing market for pulse crop producers on the Prairies.

