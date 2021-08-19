Menu

Canada
August 19 2021 8:16am
05:46

Rugby Canada Women’s National team in town for camp and exhibition game

We chat with members of Rugby Canada Women’s National Team in town for the “Road to the Rugby World Cup” selection camp which features a “Red vs Black” match at the Wanderers Grounds on Friday.

