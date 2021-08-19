Canada August 19 2021 8:16am 05:46 Rugby Canada Women’s National team in town for camp and exhibition game We chat with members of Rugby Canada Women’s National Team in town for the “Road to the Rugby World Cup” selection camp which features a “Red vs Black” match at the Wanderers Grounds on Friday. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?