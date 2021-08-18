BC Wildfire August 18 2021 9:12pm 01:09 B.C. residents cheer on firefighters as they arrive back to camp after battling wildfires Residents of Vernon, B.C., line the streets to show their appreciation with signs and cheers as hard-working firefighters arrive back at camp for the night after fighting the wildfire. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124039/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124039/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?