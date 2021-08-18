Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 18 2021 8:13pm
01:49

Retail beef prices likely to remain high as drought threatens prairie herds, experts say

As the drought hitting the prairies threatens to reduce cattle supply over the next few years, experts say Canadians can expect to continue paying near-record retail prices for beef products.

