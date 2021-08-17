Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 17 2021 9:20pm
01:51

First Nation artist reimagines B.C flag, sparking conversation

An artistic experiment by a First Nations artist, reimagining the B.C. flag is generating a lot of interest and conversation. Catherine Urquhart reports.

