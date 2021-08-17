Menu

Global News at 5 Regina
August 17 2021 8:13pm
01:46

You can now view the specific locations of all Regina lead service connections online

The Cathedral resident who requested the information hopes making it public will help build public pressure on the city to fast-track its lead service connection program.

