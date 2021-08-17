Global News at 5 Regina August 17 2021 8:13pm 01:46 You can now view the specific locations of all Regina lead service connections online The Cathedral resident who requested the information hopes making it public will help build public pressure on the city to fast-track its lead service connection program. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120717/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120717/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?