Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 17 2021 6:24pm 02:14 Safety concerns raised about Toronto water taxis New safety questions are being raised surrounding Toronto’s water taxis. They’re a convenient way for tourists and others to travel from downtown to the Toronto Islands, but one incident earlier this summer is raising concerns. Sean O’Shea reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120475/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8120475/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?