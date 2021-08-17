Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 17 2021 6:24pm
02:14

Safety concerns raised about Toronto water taxis

New safety questions are being raised surrounding Toronto’s water taxis. They’re a convenient way for tourists and others to travel from downtown to the Toronto Islands, but one incident earlier this summer is raising concerns. Sean O’Shea reports.

