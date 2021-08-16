Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment
August 16 2021 7:35am
06:32

Dalhousie University Team Wins World’s Largest AI Soccer Competition

A team of researchers from the Institute for Big Data Analytics at Dalhousie University recently won first place in the RoboCup 2021 world champions, the largest AI soccer simulation in the world.

Advertisement

Video Home