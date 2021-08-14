Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 14 2021 2:47pm
01:47

$10-a-day child care coming to Saskatchewan

According to the Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association, the average parent in the province pays between $650 to $1,250 a month per child for child care. But with a new deal, that cost should soon drop dramatically.

